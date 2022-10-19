SKALE Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $134.91 million and $6.40 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.75 or 0.27548405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010759 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

