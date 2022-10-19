Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

