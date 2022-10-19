Smart Block Chain City Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $34,328.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

