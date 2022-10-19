Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.9% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.95.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.18 on Wednesday, hitting $182.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

