Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 771,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

