Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $343,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 25,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

