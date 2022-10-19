Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. 44,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,179. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.