Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

