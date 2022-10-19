Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.00. 62,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

