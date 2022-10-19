Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 478 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.