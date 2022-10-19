Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

