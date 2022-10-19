Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

NYSE ED traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

