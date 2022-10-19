Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 7,782 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 50,634,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,860,285. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

