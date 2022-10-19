Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Softcat Stock Down 1.9 %

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,176.47. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

