SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 200,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average is $277.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

