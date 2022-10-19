Songbird (SGB) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $185.81 million and approximately $652,135.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

