Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

SOTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million, a P/E ratio of 83.44 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.