Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $170.54 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $170.54 million and $21.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00812165 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,058.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

