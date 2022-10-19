Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.00. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 50,030 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

