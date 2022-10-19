Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

