SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,964 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

