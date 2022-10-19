SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Position Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.