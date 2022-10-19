SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Hyman Charles D’s 10th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

