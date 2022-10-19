Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.59

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 25722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.