Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 7,800 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 7,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $56,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 88,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,287.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $53,500.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, W Whitney George acquired 5,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $42,224.00.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.