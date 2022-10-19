Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 153.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 170,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PHYS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

