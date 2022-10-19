ssv.network (SSV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.28 or 0.00053583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $102.82 million and $2.51 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
