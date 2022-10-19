ssv.network (SSV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.28 or 0.00053583 BTC on major exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $102.82 million and $2.51 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
