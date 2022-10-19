Stacks Price Tops $0.30 (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Stacks has a market cap of $313.30 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.22 or 0.27752943 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.