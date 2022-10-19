Stargate Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.77 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $57.77 million and $8.87 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

