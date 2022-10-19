Stargate Finance Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.85 million and $8.26 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

