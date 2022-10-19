Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 271745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.07).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,768.00.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.