State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in State Street by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 180,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.