Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.1 %

STLD stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

