Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 58,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,298. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

