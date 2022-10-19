Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.