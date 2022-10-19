Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 142,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

