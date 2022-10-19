Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.11. 77,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,009. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

