Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 406,055 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 355,131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 22,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

