Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 664,860 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 251.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 316,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,594,000.

PZA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

