Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 24,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

