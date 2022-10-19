Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,886,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.79. 1,596,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

