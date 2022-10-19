Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,480 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 1,463,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,779,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

