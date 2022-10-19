Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $87.75 million and $5.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,151.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021536 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00266869 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00117137 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00755244 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00555169 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00244451 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
