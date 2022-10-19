Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.50. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 21.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 76,392 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

