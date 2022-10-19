Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.95

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 2269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 75.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

