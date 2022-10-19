Stifel Firstegy Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE WCP opened at C$9.71 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

