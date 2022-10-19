Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$3.85

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

BCEKF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,229. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

