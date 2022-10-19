Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:WPM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 126,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
