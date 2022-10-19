Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 126,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

