STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Announces GBX 0.60 Dividend

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STM Group Stock Performance
Shares of STM opened at GBX 27 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. STM Group has a one year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00.
About STM Group
Recommended Stories
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.